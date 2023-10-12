No. 19 Washington State looks to rebound against improved Arizona

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — No. 19 Washington State and Arizona are both looking to rebound after tough road losses last week in Los Angeles. The Cougars fell six spots in the AP Top 25 after losing 25-17 at UCLA, a game where Washington State had four turnovers and managed just 216 yards of offense. Arizona had an even more painful setback, losing 43-41 in triple overtime against No. 10 USC. The Wildcats outplayed USC in every statistical category but couldn’t come away with the upset victory. For the third straight week the Wildcats will face a ranked opponent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.