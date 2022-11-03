No. 19 Tulane, QB Michael Pratt visit recent nemesis Tulsa

A win will keep No. 19 Tulane in the Top 25, but a loss would likely mean an exit from the poll. A victory keeps the Green Wave undefeated in the American Athletic Conference standings. Challenging games at home against No. 25 UCF, SMU, and Cincinnati remain on the schedule. For Tulsa, an upset would give it a good chance to make a third consecutive bowl game. A loss would mean it has to win its final three games at Memphis, at home against USF, and at Houston to become bowl eligible.

