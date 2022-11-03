No. 19 Tulane, QB Michael Pratt visit recent nemesis Tulsa

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) dives in the end zone past Memphis linebacker Xavier Cullens (8) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Kaufman]

A win will keep No. 19 Tulane in the Top 25, but a loss would likely mean an exit from the poll. A victory keeps the Green Wave undefeated in the American Athletic Conference standings. Challenging games at home against No. 25 UCF, SMU, and Cincinnati remain on the schedule. For Tulsa, an upset would give it a good chance to make a third consecutive bowl game. A loss would mean it has to win its final three games at Memphis, at home against USF, and at Houston to become bowl eligible.

