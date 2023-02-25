No. 19 Texas women alone in 1st after beating No. 13 Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points and No. 19 Texas snapped a first-place tie with No. 13 Oklahoma in the Big 12, beating the Sooners 67-45. Rori Harmon had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and DeYona Gaston scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, her second double-double this season for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones had five of Texas’ 10 blocks to go with 10 points. Shay Holle added 11 points, all in a pivotal third quarter. Liz Scott scored 13 points with nine rebounds for the Sooners, who had a six-game win streak snapped. Madi Williams, averaging over 16 points, finished with eight.

