No. 19 South Carolina looks to keep its momentum and win its fifth straight when it faces Wofford

No. 19 South Carolina finished up Southeastern Conference play with four straight wins. It will look to keep that momentum going when it plays Wofford of the Football Championship Subdivision on Saturday. The Gamecocks then wrap up the regular season on Nov. 30 at state rival and 17th-ranked Clemson. South Carolina has defeated three straight ranked SEC opponents in Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri. While the Gamecocks won’t play for an SEC title, their second-half surge could get them some long looks from the College Football Playoff committee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.