No. 19 San Diego State routs Fresno State 73-41 behind Jaedon LeDee’s 22 points and 11 rebounds

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and No. 19 San Diego State routed Fresno State 73-41. San Diego State, which scored a season low 63 points in a five-point loss at Utah State, has won three of its last four. LeDee finished 8-of 11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. LeDee is the first Aztecs player to accomplish the feat since Jalen McDaniels in 2018-19. LeDee also had a season-high three blocks. Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.