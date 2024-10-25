No. 19 Pitt is unbeaten as November looms. The Panthers believe their best is still ahead of them

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Unbeaten and 19th-ranked Pittsburgh believes it is only getting better as November looms. The Panthers are 7-0 for the first time since 1982 after beating Syracuse 41-13. Pitt beat the Orange for the 19th time in its last 23 meetings behind a defense that returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis says the defense felt disrespected leading into the game because there was so much attention on Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. Pitt begins the home stretch on Nov. 2 when it travels to 22nd-ranked SMU.

