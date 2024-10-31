No. 19 Ole Miss needs win over Arkansas to keep College Football Playoff chances alive

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off the ball to running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sarah Warnock]

No. 19 Ole Miss needs to beat Arkansas to make sure next week’s game against No. 2 Georgia has plenty of national eyeballs on it. A win over the Razorbacks this week also keeps the Rebels in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot. Arkansas can clinch bowl eligibility with a victory. That’s a big deal for coach Sam Pittman, who was on the hot seat after going 4-8 last year. First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has helped. The Razorbacks have jumped from 100th in FBS in total offense last season to No. 7 this year.

