No. 19 Ole Miss needs win over Arkansas to keep College Football Playoff chances alive

No. 19 Ole Miss needs to beat Arkansas to make sure next week’s game against No. 2 Georgia has plenty of national eyeballs on it. A win over the Razorbacks this week also keeps the Rebels in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot. Arkansas can clinch bowl eligibility with a victory. That’s a big deal for coach Sam Pittman, who was on the hot seat after going 4-8 last year. First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has helped. The Razorbacks have jumped from 100th in FBS in total offense last season to No. 7 this year.

