No. 19 Oklahoma women beat TCU 69-53 to advance to third straight Big 12 Tournament semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sahara Williams scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 19 Oklahoma advanced to its third straight Big 12 Tournament semifinal with a 69-53 win over TCU on Saturday. The top-seeded Sooners will play fourth-seeded Iowa State on Monday. Lexy Keys added 11 points for the Sooners (22-8), who led from early on. Madison Conner scored 19 points and Sedona Prince added 14 for the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs (20-11). The pair wasn’t available when the Horned Frogs lost at Oklahoma 72-55 in their regular-season meeting, but the duo was just a combined 11-of-31 shooting with the team finishing at 29% to 42% for the Sooners.

