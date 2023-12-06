No. 19 Oklahoma pulls away in 2nd half for 72-51 win over Providence

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 19 points and Milos Uzan added 17 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Oklahoma limited Providence to 20 second-half points in a 72-51 win. The Sooners scored 40 points in the paint, forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Friars 40-23. McCollum scored 13 in the first half to lift the Sooners to a 35-31 halftime lead over the Friars. Providence pulled ahead 41-40 early in the second half before the Sooners outscored the Friars 32-10 over the next 14 minutes. Devin Carter scored 17 points and Josh Oduro added 15 for Providence.

