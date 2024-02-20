No. 19 Notre Dame women beat Duke 70-62 behind 23 points from Hidalgo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points, Maddy Westbeld had 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame beat Duke 70-62. Hidalgo, who had a 10-game streak with at least 20 points come to an end in a loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Thursday, was 7 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Notre Dame pulled away in the third quarter, going on a 14-0 run to build a 48-37 lead as Duke didn’t make a field goal over the last six minutes. The Blue Devils got as close as seven points in the fourth. Sonia Citron added 12 points and KK Bransford had eight for Notre Dame (19-6, 9-5 ACC).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.