No. 19 North Carolina State to face Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

North Carolina State faces Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. North Carolina State finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack enter the game on a five-game win streak, including a victory over Clemson. North Carolina State has been invited to a bowl game in 11 of coach Dave Doeren’s 13 years at the school. Kansas State tied for fourth in the Big 12. The Wildcats will play a bowl game in Florida for the first time. Kansas State’s four losses are by a combined 21 points,

