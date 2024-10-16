No. 19 Missouri returns to conference play with Auburn visiting Faurot Field for Homecoming game

No. 19 Missouri returns to SEC play on Saturday when it plays Auburn on Homecoming. Missouri jumped out of the league last week and won handily at UMass. Auburn has started off with three straight losses in conference play, and desperately needs to turn things around with a trip to Faurot Field. Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter against the Missouri run defense will be the matchup to watch. Missouri allowed Texas A&M to run for 236 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-10 loss in College Station, Texas. Hunter has 528 yards rushing and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry this season.

