No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) attempts to score as Duke center Dereck Lively II (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami. The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home. Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 20 turnovers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.