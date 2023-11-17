No. 19 Louisville women put 8 in double figures, romp past Bellarmine 111-33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elif Istanbulluoglu came off the bench for her first double-double and No. 19 Louisville put eight players in double figures to overwhelm Bellarmine 111-33. Istanbulluoglu had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Reserves Alexia Mobley and Merissah Russell had 12 and 10 points, respectively. All five starters were in double figures, led by Sydney Taylor with 15 and Nyla Harris with 14. The Cardinals closed the first half on a 20-0 run and outscored the Knights 24-3 to lead 48-9 at the half. Louisville put 10 players in the scoring column, none with double figures. Bellarmine shot 14% (4 of 29). Hayley Harrison led the Knights, who finished at 21%.

