No. 19 Louisville women hand No. 23 Washington its first loss of the season 59-51

LOUISVILLE< Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 14 points, Nyla Harris added 11 and No. 19 Louisville beat No. 23 Washington 59-51. Louisville closed the first half on a 6-0 run, with the last four by Sydney Taylor, and opened the second half by scoring five straight points for the first double-digit lead of the game at 36-26. Harris scored nine of Louisville’s 13 points in the third quarter and Cochran scored eight of their 15 in the fourth to help remain undefeated at home. Kiki Jefferson, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, and Taylor each added eight points for Louisville (11-2), which picked up its second ranked win of the season. Lauren Schwartz scored 13 points and Dalayah Daniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (11-1).

