No. 19 Kansas faces Illinois at a sold-out Memorial Stadium

Kansas’ resurgence under coach Lance Leipold reached new heights last season with a 9-4 record and a 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Kansas has an opportunity Saturday for a road victory in a sold-out stadium that hasn’t been filled since 2016 against what appears to be an improved Illinois team. The Jayhawks have piled up 500 or more total yards 13 times in Leipold’s 39 games as coach, including three in a row.

