No. 19 James Madison stays unbeaten with 68-61 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Noah Freidel hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes, Terrence Edwards led all scorers with 19 points and T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 11 rebounds as No. 19 James Madison remained undefeated with a physical 68-61 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. The Dukes went on a 14-0 run midway through the second half to open a 49-40 lead and snap the Cajuns 19-game home wining streak. Bickerstaff scored nine of his points during the run. James Madison opened the game on 1-of-12 shooting, but the Cajuns never led by more than eight points. The Cajuns had four in double figures, led by Kentrell Garnett with 17 points.

