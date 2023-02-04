No. 19 Florida Atlantic bounces back, beats Charlotte 67-52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic earned a 67-52 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped. Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls, who outscored Charlotte 37-21 in the second half. Brice Williams led Charlotte with 14 points. FAU had put together a school-record 20 straight wins — dating back to a Nov. 14 win at Florida — before falling on the road to UAB on Thursday night.
Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest, center, drives to the basket ahead of Charlotte guards Montre' Gipson, left, and Brice Williams, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond
Charlotte guard Brice Williams, left, runs the offense against Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon, bottom left, looks to shoot against Charlotte forward Josh Aldrich (22) as Charlotte guard Brice Williams (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond