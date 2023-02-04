No. 19 Florida Atlantic bounces back, beats Charlotte 67-52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic earned a 67-52 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped. Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls, who outscored Charlotte 37-21 in the second half. Brice Williams led Charlotte with 14 points. FAU had put together a school-record 20 straight wins — dating back to a Nov. 14 win at Florida — before falling on the road to UAB on Thursday night.

