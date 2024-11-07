No. 19 Clemson faces same old questions heading down the stretch after Death Valley defeat

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 19 Clemson is facing the same old questions about their talent, depth and ability to compete for championships heading down the stretch after a glaring, 33-21 home loss to Louisville. The Tigers looked like they had put their problems aside as they won six in a row after losing their opener to then-No. 1 Georgia in August. But the issues resurfaced as the Tigers were mostly manhandled by the Cardinals. Clemson looks to rebound in a hurry when it heads to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

