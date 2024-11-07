No. 19 Clemson faces same old questions heading down the stretch after Death Valley defeat

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 19 Clemson is facing the same old questions about their talent, depth and ability to compete for championships heading down the stretch after a glaring, 33-21 home loss to Louisville. The Tigers looked like they had put their problems aside as they won six in a row after losing their opener to then-No. 1 Georgia in August. But the issues resurfaced as the Tigers were mostly manhandled by the Cardinals. Clemson looks to rebound in a hurry when it heads to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

