No. 19 BYU withstands late UCF rally, holds on for 90-88 victory

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 21 points off the bench to lead No. 19 BYU to a 90-88 victory over UCF. Noah Waterman added 17 points and nine rebounds as the Cougars won for the fourth time in five games. Trevin Knell also scored 17 and Dallin Hall had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Darius Johnson led the Knights with 20 points. Jaylin Sellers added 17 and Nils Machowski chipped in with 11. UCF trailed the entire way despite scoring 27 points off 17 BYU turnovers and shooting 51% from the field.

