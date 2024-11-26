No. 19 Arkansas beats Maryland Eastern Shore 109-35 with record-tying 1st half

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas tied a school record for its largest halftime lead in a 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. Freshman Karter Knox scored a game-high 21 points to lead seven Arkansas players in double figures. Johnell Davis and Boogie Fland each added 16, Billy Richmond and Zvonimir Ivisic had 14 apiece, D.J. Wagner scored 13 points and Adou Thiero chipped in 11. The Razorbacks went on a 30-1 run midway through the first half. Arkansas’ 74-point victory tied for the third largest margin in school history.

