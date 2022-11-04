No. 19 Arizona’s Ware out for the season with knee injury

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve. Arizona announced Ware suffered a second patellar dislocation during a workout in August and elected to have it surgically repaired. Ware originally injured her knee during a game against North Dakota State last December and missed four games. She had been rehabilitating the injury in hopes of playing this season before meeting with the school medical staff and deciding on surgery.

