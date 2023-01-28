No. 19 Arizona women rally to beat Washington 61-54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and No. 19 Arizona rallied to beat Washington 61-54. Reese sank 6 of 13 shots from the floor, grabbed six rebounds and added two blocks and two steals for the Wildcats (16-4, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference). Jade Loville added 13 points and Madison Conner hit all six of her free throws and scored 11 off the bench. Esmery Martinez pitched in with eight points and 12 rebounds before fouling out. Haley Van Dyke topped the Huskies (10-9, 2-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Schwartz added 13 points and Hannah Stines came off the bench to contribute 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

