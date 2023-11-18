No. 19 Arizona uses fast start to beat No. 16 Utah 42-18

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and No. 19 Arizona used a fast start beat No. 16 Utah 42-18 for its first five-game winning streak in nine years. The Wildcats manhandled the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions from the opening drive, building a 28-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter. Utah tightened up after that despite playing without three of its best defensive players, but Arizona’s defense was just as good in the final Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats intercepted passes by Bryson Barnes twice in their own end and forced a turnover on downs near midfield in their fourth win over an AP Top 25 team this season.

