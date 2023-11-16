No. 19 Arizona looking to remain in Pac-12 championship game hunt against No. 16 Utah

Utah is out of the running for a third straight Pac-12 championship, but Arizona still has a longshot bid to reach Las Vegas. The Wildcats beat ranked teams in three consecutive games for the first time in program history and backed it up with a 34-31 at Colorado last week. Arizona needs a lot of help to reach the Pac-12 title game, but it starts with beating the Utes and rival Arizona State to close the regular season. Utah reached as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25 this season, but has lost two of three, including to No. 5 Washington by five last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.