No. 19 Air Force overcomes snow, snowballs in 30-13 win over Colorado State to stay unbeaten

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (AP) — Zac Larrier scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, punctuating a drive aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Colorado State bench because of fans pelting the visiting Falcons’ sideline with snowballs, and No. 19 Air Force remained undefeated with a 30-13 win over the Rams. Larrier also threw for a score and Emmanuel Michel and John Lee Eldridge III ran for touchdowns as Air Force (8-0, 5-0 Mountain West) matched a school record with its 13th straight win, dating to last season. Michel finished with 130 yards on 20 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Matthew Dapore had a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter as the Falcons’ won their seventh in a row against Colorado State (3-5, 1-3).

