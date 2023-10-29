No. 19 Air Force overcomes snow, snowballs in 30-13 win over Colorado State to stay unbeaten

By DENNIS GEORGATOS The Associated Press
Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (AP) — Zac Larrier scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, punctuating a drive aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Colorado State bench because of fans pelting the visiting Falcons’ sideline with snowballs, and No. 19 Air Force remained undefeated with a 30-13 win over the Rams. Larrier also threw for a score and Emmanuel Michel and John Lee Eldridge III ran for touchdowns as Air Force (8-0, 5-0 Mountain West) matched a school record with its 13th straight win, dating to last season. Michel finished with 130 yards on 20 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Matthew Dapore had a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter as the Falcons’ won their seventh in a row against Colorado State (3-5, 1-3).

