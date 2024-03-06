No. 18 Washington State goes into the final stretch with hopes for a rare Pac-12 title still alive

The list of regular-season basketball champions in the Pac-12 record book has plenty of mentions of teams like UCLA and Arizona. For 83 years, however, Washington State has been absent. This year’s Cougars will go into Thursday night’s regular-season finale against Washington with a chance to end that long drought and claim the title in the final year of the Pac-12 with its current membership. The scenario for getting over the hump is straightforward. A win over Washington, plus one Arizona loss to either UCLA or Southern California, would hand the Cougars the long-elusive title. Washington State beat Arizona twice in the regular season, giving it the tiebreaker if the schools finish tied.

