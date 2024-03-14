No. 18 Utah State beats Fresno State 87-75 in quarterfinals of the Mountain West tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Great Osobor had 29 points and 17 rebounds as No. 18 Utah State defeated Fresno State 87-75 in overtime in a quarterfinal round game of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday. Darius Brown had 17 points and 11 assists and Javon Jackson scored 16 points for the Aggies (27-5), the tournament’s top seed. Jalen Weaver scored 19 points, Isaiah Hill added 17 and Isaiah Pope 12 for the Bulldogs (12-21). After the game, Fresno State coach Justin Hutson said he had coached his final game at the school.

