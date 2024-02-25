No. 18 Utah beats JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC 74-68, snapping Trojans’ 7-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili had 23 points and nine rebounds and No. 18 Utah defeated No. 7 Southern California 74-68, ending the Trojans’ seven-game winning streak. Freshman star JuJu Watkins led USC with 30 points. The Utes improved to 20-8 overall and 10-6 in the Pac-12. They handed USC its worst loss of the season, 78-58, last month in Salt Lake City. The Trojans fell to 21-5 and 11-5. Utah earned its best road win, having never beaten a team ranked higher than 15th away from home.

