No. 18 UConn rolls to 95-86 win over St. John’s at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points, Adama Sanogo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 UConn beat St. John’s 95-86. Andre Jackson Jr. had 15 points, Joey Calcaterra also scored 15 to lead a strong effort by Connecticut’s bench and the resurgent Huskies avenged an 11-point loss to St. John’s at home last month. UConn won for the sixth time in seven games, closing in on a first-round bye in the Big East Tournament. AJ Storr had 20 points and Posh Alexander added 18 for the Red Storm, who had won three of four. David Jones scored 15 off the bench — all in the second half.

