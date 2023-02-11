No. 18 UCLA women hand Oregon State 5th straight loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss. Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead. Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead. Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA.

