No. 18 Tulane beats UTSA 29-16, will host second straight AAC title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown, Tulane’s defense produced five turnovers and a fourth-down stop on its own 10, and the No. 18 Green Wave defeated UTSA 29-16 on Friday. Tulane secured the right to host the American Athletic Conference title game for a second straight season. Chris Brazzell caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns to help Tulane win its 10th straight. AAC newcomer UTSA came up one victory short of advancing to the league championship game after winning the Conference USA title the previous two seasons. SMU can clinch a spot in New Orleans on Dec. 2 by beating Navy on Saturday.

