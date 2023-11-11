No. 18 Texas uses 3-pointers to pull away and beat Delaware State 86-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points, Ithiel Horton added 18 and No. 18 Texas used a flurry of 3-pointers to pull away for an 86-59 victory over Delaware State. The Longhorns (2-0) made seven 3-pointers in the second half, finishing the game 12 for 22. Some of those long-distance shots keyed a 27-2 push for Texas after the Longhorns led by just seven midway through the second half. Horton, who transferred this season from Central Florida, was 5 of 6 from behind the arc. He is 8 of 13 in two games as a Longhorn.

