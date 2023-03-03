No. 18 Tar Heels women use balance to top Clemson 68-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals and 18th-ranked North Carolina, the seventh-seed, pulled away from Clemson for a 68-58 win the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals. Deja Kelly scored 14 points the Tar Heels, who kept the Tigers at bay despite entering the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead and Kelly and Ustby with four fouls each. Amari Robinson tied her career high with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Tigers. North Carolina was just 7 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter but Clemson was 5-of-14 shooting and had five turnovers, making it hard to make up ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.