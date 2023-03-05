No. 18 San Diego State beats Wyoming to celebrate MWC title

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points and Adam Seiko 14 for the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs, who celebrated the outright regular-season Mountain West Conference title with a 67-50 victory against Wyoming. Matt Bradley added 11 for the Aztecs, who clinched the outright championship at halftime, thanks to Boise State’s 86-73 loss at Utah State. The Aztecs had earned a share of the title a week earlier with a buzzer-beating win at New Mexico but missed taking it outright when they failed to hold a late nine-point lead and lost 66-60 at Boise State on Tuesday night. Jeremiah Oden scored 17 and Xavier DuSell had 16 for last-place Wyoming.

