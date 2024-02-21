No. 18 Saint Mary’s beats San Francisco 70-66 for its 14th straight win

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 18 and No. 18 Saint Mary’s extended the longest active winning streak in the nation to 14 straight games with a 70-66 victory over San Francisco. The Gaels remained the only team in the country unbeaten in conference play but it didn’t come easy against their cross-bay rivals. They came through late to snap a six-game winning streak for the Dons. Marcus Williams scored 26 points to lead San Francisco.

