No. 18 Saint Mary’s beats San Diego 88-62 to wrap up a share of WCC title

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points and No. 18 Saint Mary’s won its 15th straight game to wrap up at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 88-62 victory over San Diego. The Gaels have the longest active winning streak in the nation and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the WCC tournament in Las Vegas next month. Alex Ducas had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Aidan Mahaney added 15 points and Augustas Marciulionis had 13 points and 10 assists for the Gaels. Deuce Turner scored 20 points to lead San Diego.

