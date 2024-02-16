No. 18 Saint Mary’s beats Pepperdine 103-59 for its 13th straight win

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustus Marciulionis scored a career-high 28 points and Alex Ducas beat the halftime buzzer with a halfcourt shot to lead No. 18 Saint Mary’s to its 13th straight win, 103-59 over Pepperdine. The Gaels celebrated their return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since the opening week of the season with another dominant victory to match No. 1 UConn for the longest active winning streak in the country. Jevon Porter scored 13 points to lead Pepperdine. The Waves have lost seven of eight games.

