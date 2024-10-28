No. 18 Pitt taking a ‘wait and see’ approach with QB Eli Holstein ahead of visit to No. 20 SMU

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is keeping his cards close to the vest regarding quarterback Eli Holstein. A redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, Holstein exited in the fourth quarter of a 41-13 win over Syracuse with an undisclosed injury. Holstein was injured while finishing a quarterback option run with the unbeaten Panthers comfortably ahead. Pitt travels to No. 20 SMU on Saturday. Narduzzi said immediately after the victory over the Orange that Holstein was fine and likened it to having dirt in his eye. Narduzzi, who avoids discussing injuries to any player, was vague when asked about Holstein’s status five days ahead of Pitt’s trip to Dallas.

