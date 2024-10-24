No. 18 Ole Miss hosts a slumping Oklahoma team that has already changed offensive coordinators

Mississippi returns home after dropping two of its last three games by a field goal apiece. The 18th-ranked Rebels haven’t struggled as badly as opponent Oklahoma. The Sooners enter Saturday’s game having dropped three of their last four games. The offensive woes have been so bad that coach Brent Venables fired coordinator Seth Littrell. He has also switched starting quarterbacks for the second time, turning again to Jackson Arnold. Ole Miss has one of the nation’s top offenses behind quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels are also tops in run defense and second in scoring defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.