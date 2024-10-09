No. 18 Oklahoma and freshman QB Hawkins take aim at No. 1 Texas in annual annual Red River rivalry

Texas and Oklahoma clash in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the 120th meeting of the Red River Rivalry. Texas will likely start Quinn Ewers at quarterback after he missed the previous two games with an abdomen injury. Michael Hawkins Jr. is slated to be the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners against Texas. The Sooners will need to protect him from Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who is turning into one of the top freshman defenders in the country.

