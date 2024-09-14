No. 18 Notre Dame rushes for 362 yards, 6 TDs in 66-7 rout over rival Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love led the way in an impressive rushing performance for No. 18 Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish pound Purdue 66-7. Notre Dame collected 278 of its 362 yards rushing in the first half. Led by Leonard and Love, the Irish rolled to their highest point total and biggest victory margin of the 88-game series, bouncing back nicely after last weekend’s surprising loss to Northern Illinois. Love had 11 carries for a career-best 109 yards, including a career-long 48-yard TD run. Leonard had 11 carries for 100 yards and matched his career high with three TD runs.

