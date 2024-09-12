No. 18 Notre Dame hoping tough lessons lead to continued domination of Purdue rivalry

This was a learning week for No. 18 Notre Dame. Players and coaches took time to figure out what went wrong in last week’s stunning loss to Northern Illinois. They searched for corrections. And they believe they will emerge a stronger team. They’ll find out how much they learned Saturday when they visit longtime in-state rival Purdue. The game features two of the FBS’ 16 Black coaches, Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame and Ryan Walters of Purdue. And the Irish have dominated this series recently, winning the last eight. The Boilermakers’ last win came in 2007.

