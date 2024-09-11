No. 18 Notre Dame counting on young offensive line to grow into new roles quickly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s young offensive line handled the hostile environment at Texas A&M just fine. Then came the home opener everyone wants to forget — a 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois. Now, two weeks into the season, the Fighting Irish offense is languishing near the bottom of the FBS rankings. And while fans are quick to blame the revamped line, coaches believe there’s plenty of blame to spread around. And they’re hoping to see changes Saturday when No. 18 Notre Dame visits longtime in-state rival Purdue. Coach Marcus Freeman says “overall, I thought our five offensive linemen, they played better Week 2 than they did Week 1.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.