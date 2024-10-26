No. 18 Mississippi uses big third quarter, 9 sacks to beat Oklahoma 26-14

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for 311 yards and No 18 Mississippi used a big third quarter to beat Oklahoma 26-14. The Sooners were up 14-10 at the half before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter behind Dart and tight end Caden Prieskorn, who had five catches for 71 yards. Oklahoma, in its first game since last Sunday’s firing of offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, was productive in the run game in the first half but struggled out of the gate on the back end. The Rebels sacked Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times.

