No. 18 Michigan State rolls to 81-49 win over Alcorn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tre Holloman scored 17 points and Jaden Akins added 13 to help No. 18 Michigan State roll to a 81-49 win over Alcorn State on Sunday. Coen Carr had 11 points for the Spartans (3-2), who played without leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 ppg), who did not dress due to illness but sat on the MSU bench in street clothes. Holloman started in place of Weaver, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State (1-4) with 12 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.