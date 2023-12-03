No. 18 Liberty takes undefeated season into Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Liberty’s undefeated season will take the Flames to the Fiesta Bowl to face Oregon. Liberty will play in a bowl game for the fifth straight season, but first under coach Jamey Chadwell. The Flames moved up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday and were No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings following their first conference title at the FBS level. Liberty was the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion after beating New Mexico State 49-35 in the Conference USA championship game after playing as an independent the previous four seasons. No. 8 Oregon had a stellar season with quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, but couldn’t get past Washington.

