No. 18 Kansas State cruises to 41-6 win over UT Martin

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw two touchdown passes and Kansas State got contributions from all three phases of the game to lead the No. 18 Wildcats to a season-opening 41-6 win over UT Martin. The Wildcats’ defense dominated early and often, allowing the Wildcats’ offense to find its footing. Kansas State limited the Skyhawks to 134 total yards. The Wildcats finished with four sacks, led by sophomore defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi’s 1 1/2. Johnson is a sophomore who became K-State’s second-youngest quarterback to start a season opener. He finished 14 of 21 for 153 yards and two TDs and an interception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.