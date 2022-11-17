No. 18 Irish look to continue ACC dominance against Eagles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 18 Notre Dame has won 27 straight regular-season games against the ACC. On Saturday, the Fighting Irish can extend that streak Saturday when they host Boston College. The Eagles are coming off of snapping a streak of their own — finally beating a ranked opponent after 25 tries. The Eagles have the worst rushing offense in the Bowl Subdivision and their starting quarterback has been injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.