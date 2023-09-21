No. 18 Duke visits winless UConn in a tune-up before a showdown with Notre Dame

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
Duke's Travis Bates (19) is tackled by Northwestern's Aidan Hubbard (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — No. 18 Duke heads to Connecticut Saturday for one of those games coaches love to warn players about.  Duke is chasing its first 4-0 start since 2018 and has a big game coming next week at home against No. 9 Notre Dame.  UConn, on the other hand, has started out a disappointing 0-3 after a six-win season a year ago. It would, as the cliché goes, be easy for the Blue Devils to overlook the Huskies.  But Duke also started out 3-0 last year, then followed that up by losing three of four. The Huskies also are looking back at last season, when they started 1-4 and then won four of their next five games.

