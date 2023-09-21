No. 18 Duke visits winless UConn in a tune-up before a showdown with Notre Dame

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — No. 18 Duke heads to Connecticut Saturday for one of those games coaches love to warn players about. Duke is chasing its first 4-0 start since 2018 and has a big game coming next week at home against No. 9 Notre Dame. UConn, on the other hand, has started out a disappointing 0-3 after a six-win season a year ago. It would, as the cliché goes, be easy for the Blue Devils to overlook the Huskies. But Duke also started out 3-0 last year, then followed that up by losing three of four. The Huskies also are looking back at last season, when they started 1-4 and then won four of their next five games.

